O'Grady went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, an RBI double and a walk Monday in the Padres' 9-4 win over the Cubs.

Called up from Triple-A El Paso earlier in the day, O'Grady stepped into the starting nine in place of a resting Wil Myers and didn't take long to make an impact. O'Grady gave the Padres a four-run lead when he slugged a 407-foot blast off Adbert Alzolay in the third inning, and he later added another run-scoring extra-base hit in the bottom of the eighth for good measure. Despite the stellar showing Monday, O'Grady doesn't look like he'll be in line for regular playing time in the San Diego outfield with Myers, Tommy Pham and Jurickson Profar all healthy and with Trent Grisham (heel) likely to return from the injured list later this week.