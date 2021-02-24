O'Grady will compete for the backup center field job during spring training, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
Manager Jayce Tingler mentioned a few Padres players who are likely to see time in center in spring, and O'Grady's experience at the position in the minors would seem to make him a feasible choice to claim the backup CF role if he's able to impress during spring training. However, the 29-year-old has thus far not done much with his big-league opportunities, so it remains to be seen how much playing time he'll get on a San Diego squad that is considered a World Series contender.