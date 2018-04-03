Mitchell (0-1) surrendered five runs on eight hits and three walks during Monday's 7-4 loss to Colorado.

Mitchell has failed to consistently translate his minor-league success to the highest level to this point in his career, and Monday was no different. After posting a 3.25 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 9.3 K/9 through 14 appearances with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre last season, it's probably still too early to write off Mitchell completely. However, it's not out of the question to continue to take a wait-and-see approach with the 26-year-old righty in the majority of settings.