Mitchell could start the Padres' second game of the season Friday against the Brewers after the team announced Sunday that Dinelson Lamet (elbow) would open the campaign on the disabled list, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Manager Andy Green announced Sunday that Clayton Richard, Lamet and Luis Perdomo would start the Padres' first three games of the season, but those plans may no longer hold after Lamet experienced soreness in his right elbow during his Cactus League start later that day. Since Perdomo is slated to start the Padres' exhibition Monday against Triple-A El Paso, he likely won't be pushed up in the schedule to take Lamet's turn on three days' rest, leaving Mitchell and Tyson Ross as the most logical candidates to fill the opening. If Ross ends up starting the second game, Mitchell would likely make his season debut April 2 at Petco Park in the series opener against the Rockies.