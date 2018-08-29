Padres' Bryan Mitchell: Could make starts in September
Mitchell (elbow) may be activated from the 10-day disabled list as soon as Friday and could receive a start or two in September, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
With Eric Lauer (elbow) set to come off the disabled list Thursday to start in place of Clayton Richard (knee), who has been shut down for the season, the Padres now have four rookies in the rotation. The non-contending Padres are likely mindful of monitoring the workloads of Lauer, Brett Kennedy, Joey Lucchesi and Jacob Nix carefully as the season winds down, so adding Mitchell to the rotation could be a way to protect those young arms. Any appointment to a starting role certainly wouldn't be on merit, as Mitchell had delivered an ugly 7.08 ERA and 23:35 K:BB across 48.1 innings before hitting the DL in early June with a sore right elbow. The right-hander has since recovered from the setback and has been rehabbing at High-A Lake Elsinore throughout August, making six appearances.
More News
