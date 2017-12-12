Padres' Bryan Mitchell: Dealt to Padres
Mitchell was traded to the Padres along with Chase Headley on Tuesday in exchange for Jabari Blash, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.
This amounts to a salary dump for the Yankees, although it seems the Padres had legitimate interest in Mitchell, who is not arbitration eligible until next offseason. A 26-year-old righty, Mitchell posted an impressive 3.25 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 66 strikeouts in 63.2 innings (primarily as a starter) at Triple-A last season. However, he has a 4.94 ERA and 64:44 K:BB in 98.1 career innings in the big leagues, working primarily in relief. The Padres will give him a shot in the rotation, as they lack quality big-league-ready options. He has a 3.76 ERA in nine MLB starts, so perhaps he's just not cut out for relief. His mid-90s fastball is a quality pitch, but his secondaries don't grade out as well.
More News
-
Stanton ups the value of other Yankees
With Saturday's trade, Giancarlo Stanton teams up with Aaron Judge to make the Yankees' already...
-
How does Ohtani fit with Angels?
Shohei Ohtani has made his decision, but how exactly the Angels plan to use him remains anybody's...
-
Dee Gordon trade hurts long-term outlook
Dee Gordon has a new team and a new position. He'll play the outfield in Seattle, which could...
-
Rating Ohtani's seven destinations
Shohei Ohtani reportedly has narrowed the field to seven teams. Where would the two-way sensation...
-
Imagining 2018's first two rounds
Busy daydreaming how your team might look next year? This should help. Scott White projects...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 relief pitchers
The best closers in the game today are some of the best we've ever seen, but relief pitcher...