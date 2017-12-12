Mitchell was traded to the Padres along with Chase Headley on Tuesday in exchange for Jabari Blash, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

This amounts to a salary dump for the Yankees, although it seems the Padres had legitimate interest in Mitchell, who is not arbitration eligible until next offseason. A 26-year-old righty, Mitchell posted an impressive 3.25 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 66 strikeouts in 63.2 innings (primarily as a starter) at Triple-A last season. However, he has a 4.94 ERA and 64:44 K:BB in 98.1 career innings in the big leagues, working primarily in relief. The Padres will give him a shot in the rotation, as they lack quality big-league-ready options. He has a 3.76 ERA in nine MLB starts, so perhaps he's just not cut out for relief. His mid-90s fastball is a quality pitch, but his secondaries don't grade out as well.