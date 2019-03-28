Mitchell was designated for assignment, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

He lost out on a 25-man roster spot a couple weeks ago, and given the amount of young talent in the system, it's not surprising that the Padres needed to cut him loose from the 40-man roster. Mitchell's time as a big-league starter is probably over, but he could catch on as a reliever with a team that might want to put a waiver claim on him.

