Padres' Bryan Mitchell: DFA'd
Mitchell was designated for assignment, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
He lost out on a 25-man roster spot a couple weeks ago, and given the amount of young talent in the system, it's not surprising that the Padres needed to cut him loose from the 40-man roster. Mitchell's time as a big-league starter is probably over, but he could catch on as a reliever with a team that might want to put a waiver claim on him.
