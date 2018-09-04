Padres' Bryan Mitchell: Earns first win
Mitchell (1-3) allowed one earned run on two hits and three walks while striking out two across five innings to earn the win Monday against the Diamondbacks.
Mitchell pitched for the first time since June 5 (elbow) and put together a solid performance despite walking more batters than he struck out. Prior to Monday's start, Mitchell had posted a 6.47 ERA as a starter and has a 25:38 K:BB ratio across 53.1 innings this season. That said, even with positive results in Monday's outing, Mitchell's skills indicate that he will be a liability when he takes the mound.
