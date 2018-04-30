Padres' Bryan Mitchell: Fails to complete five frames
Mitchell (0-3) gave up four runs on five hits and four walks while striking out five over 4.2 innings Sunday. He was saddled with his third loss in a 14-2 loss to the Mets.
Mitchell has failed to reward the confidence the Padres placed in him when they named him a starter early in spring training. With a 6.07 ERA, 1.89 WHIP and an atrocious 0.6 K/BB ratio, there are no redeeming qualities to be seen for the 27-year-old through six starts. Things don't get any easier for Mitchell with the Dodgers on tap for his next start Saturday.
