Padres' Bryan Mitchell: Falters in loss
Mitchell (1-4) took the loss after giving up four runs on nine hits (two home runs) with four strikeouts over five innings Monday against the Giants.
Mitchell appeared to be turning his horrendous season around with two solid outings since rejoining the Padres' rotation Sept. 3, but Monday's rough start was a step in the wrong direction. The 27-year-old will get a chance to redeem himself against these same Giants on the road next Monday.
