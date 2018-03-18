Mitchell (neck) will throw in an intrasquad game Sunday, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Mitchell was scratched from his Cactus League start Saturday after experiencing some neck stiffness during warmups. Mitchell reported that he simply slept on his neck wrong Friday night and is now feeling fine. He'll be a key component in the Padres' rotation this upcoming season.

