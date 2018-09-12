Mitchell didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's win over the Mariners, allowing one run on four hits and two walks while striking out two over six innings.

The only mark on Mitchell's ledger was a two-out, solo home run to Robinson Cano in the third inning. The 27-year-old was impressive in this one, but it was just his first quality start since April, and he still sports and inverted 27:40 K:BB to go along with an unsightly 6.07 ERA. His next turn through the rotation will be a home start Tuesday versus the Giants.