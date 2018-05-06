Padres' Bryan Mitchell: Gets early hook Saturday
Mitchell didn't factor into the decision Saturday against the Dodgers, allowing three runs on five hits and three walks across 2.1 innings. He struck out two.
Mitchell struggled again Saturday, and manager Andy Green showed little patience with him, coming to get him after just 55 pitches with the Padres down 3-2. The 27-year-old now owns an unsightly 6.47 ERA, 2.00 WHIP and 16:26 K:BB through seven starts (32 innings) this season, leaving his spot in the rotation on shaky ground. If he's afforded another turn in the rotation, it'll come at home against the Cardinals.
