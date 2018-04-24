Mitchell allowed five runs on eight hits and two walks with two strikeouts through 5.1 innings in a no-decision Monday against the Rockies.

For the second time this season, Mitchell was bested by the Rockies, as they pummeled him for five runs on eight hits over five innings in his first start of the season on April 2 as well. Mitchell actually gathered himself well after a disastrous first inning, which included a pair of two-run home runs. From there, he gave up just one run as he cruised through the next four frames. But the damage was done, and Mitchell has now surrendered four home runs in just five starts.