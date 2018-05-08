Padres' Bryan Mitchell: Moved to bullpen
Mitchell was relocated to the bullpen Monday after it was announced he wouldn't make his scheduled Thursday start against the Cardinals, Bill Center of MLB.com reports.
Mitchell has struggled through his first seven starts as he's accrued a 6.47 ERA and 2.00 WHIP over 32 innings. He'll seek better success out of the bullpen after being replaced in the starting rotation by Jordan Lyles.
