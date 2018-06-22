Padres' Bryan Mitchell: MRI reveals no ligament damage
Mitchell's MRI on his elbow revealed tendonitis and swelling but no ligament damage, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
All things considered, this is good news for Mitchell after landing on the disabled list Wednesday. The Padres will have him rest over the weekend before having him rejoin the team for next week's series in Texas, at which point the club can map out a further plan of action. He's eligible to come off the disabled list on Wednesday since the DL move was retroactive to June 17, but that seems to be a lofty expectation at this time.
