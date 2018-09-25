Padres' Bryan Mitchell: Not expected to make another start
Mitchell will not make another start this season, Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
As confirmed by Dennis Lin of The Athletic, Mitchell is done for the year after Monday's gem against San Francisco (8.2 scoreless innings, seven strikeouts). The Padres will go with a bullpen game Wednesday and then close out the season with Eric Lauer, Jacob Nix and Joey Lucchesi against Arizona. Mitchell was a certified disaster earlier in the year but put himself back into the conversation for the 2019 rotation by posting a 2.19 ERA and 1.22 WHIP in four September starts.
