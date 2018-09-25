Padres' Bryan Mitchell: One out short of complete game
Mitchell (2-4) allowed seven hits and three walks while striking out seven across 8.2 scoreless innings to earn the win Monday against the Giants.
Mitchell kept the Giants' lineup in check all game, generating 19 of his 26 outs via either strikeout or groundball. That aided him in holding the Giants without an extra-base hit in his longest start of the season. It was a welcomed performance for Mitchell, as he still carries a 5.42 ERA and 1.74 WHIP into his final start of the season, likely to come Sunday against the Diamondbacks.
