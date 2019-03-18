Manager Andy Green said Mitchell will not break camp in the Padres' starting rotation, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Mitchell was in the running for one of the team's final rotation spots, but a lackluster spring (6.23 ERA, 1.85 WHIP and 4:9 K:BB in 8.2 innings) has left him to compete for a job in the bullpen. The right-hander worked as both as starter and reliever last season, compiling a 5.42 ERA and 1.75 WHIP over 73 innings, and could do the same in 2019.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • MLB: Spring Training-Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners

    Sleepers 2.0

    These 10 sleepers are way too low in the consensus rankings according to Heath Cummings. Snag...

  • trea-turner.jpg

    Breakouts 2.0

    Heath Cummings shares the upside of eight more breakouts. These could be next year's early-round...

  • MLB: World Series-Los Angeles Dodgers at Boston Red Sox

    Auction nomination strategies

    Trying to figure out the best way to navigate an auction? Here are some tips to make the best...