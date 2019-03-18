Padres' Bryan Mitchell: Out of running for rotation spot
Manager Andy Green said Mitchell will not break camp in the Padres' starting rotation, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
Mitchell was in the running for one of the team's final rotation spots, but a lackluster spring (6.23 ERA, 1.85 WHIP and 4:9 K:BB in 8.2 innings) has left him to compete for a job in the bullpen. The right-hander worked as both as starter and reliever last season, compiling a 5.42 ERA and 1.75 WHIP over 73 innings, and could do the same in 2019.
