Padres' Bryan Mitchell: Outrighted to Triple-A
Mitchell was outrighted to Triple-A El Paso on Monday.
Mitchell will report to the Chihuahuas after passing through waivers untouched. The right-hander, who owns a career 5.15 ERA across parts of five major-league seasons (171.1 innings), will serve as organizational pitching depth.
