Padres' Bryan Mitchell: Resumes mound work
Mitchell (elbow) completed a bullpen session Tuesday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Padres manager Andy Green said Mitchell looked good in the right-hander's first workout off a mound since being placed on the 10-day disabled list June 20 with an elbow impingement. Mitchell is expected to throw another bullpen session Friday, when he'll likely incorporate more of his breaking pitches. The 27-year-old will likely require a minor-league rehab assignment before returning from the DL and will be ticketed for a long-relief role upon rejoining the Padres.
