Mitchell (elbow) was activated from the disabled list Saturday.

The Padres will hope that Mitchell's elbow impingement was the source of his struggles earlier in the season, as he posted an ugly 7.08 ERA and an equally disconcerting 23:35 K:BB in 48.1 innings. Despite that poor performance, he's been given another chance in the rotation and will start Monday against the Diamondbacks.

More News
Our Latest Stories