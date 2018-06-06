Padres' Bryan Mitchell: Rocked in relief
Mitchell gave up five runs on five hits and two walks while striking out one over 2.2 innings in Tuesday's blowout loss to the Braves.
Mitchell was asked to log several innings after starter Jordan Lyles got lit up for eight runs, but he was unable to stop the bleeding. Things haven't improved for the 27-year-old after being demoted to the bullpen May 7, as he has given up 16 runs (15 earned) in 16.1 innings of relief. In fact, the righty has given up runs in all but one of his 12 appearances this year.
