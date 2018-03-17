Padres' Bryan Mitchell: Scratched with stiff neck
Mitchell was scratched from Saturday's spring game due to a stiff neck, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
Robbie Erlin will take the ball in his place. The severity of the issue remains unclear at this point, but more will hopefully be known following the conclusion of Saturday's game. Mitchell should be considered day-to-day in the meantime.
