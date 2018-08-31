Mitchell (elbow) will be activated from the disabled list Monday to start against the Diamondbacks, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Mitchell is set to join the rotation after spending more than two months on the shelf with an elbow impingement. The right-hander struggled to a 7.08 ERA and 23:35 K:BB across 48.1 innings prior to landing on the shelf. His addition to the rotation is mostly because the Padres want to protect their four rookie starters, Eric Lauer, Brett Kennedy, Joey Lucchesi and Jacob Nix.