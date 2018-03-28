Padres' Bryan Mitchell: Slated to pitch in minor-league game
Mitchell will throw in a minor-league game Wednesday, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
This takes Mitchell out of the discussion for Friday's start against Milwaukee, which will likely fall to Robbie Erlin with Tyson Ross (arm) also working on the minor-league side Wednesday. There has been nothing to suggest Mitchell is dealing with a physical issue. Assuming Mitchell slots into the rotation after normal rest, he will be in line for a two step right away next week, but the matchups for those two starts are really scary (vs. COL, at HOU).
