Padres' Bryan Mitchell: Throws second rehab outing
Mitchell (elbow) allowed three runs (two earned) across four innings during his second rehab start for High-A Lake Elsinore on Tuesday, Jeff Sanders of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Mitchell ramped up his pitch count from last Thursday's start, though he may require one more outing at the minor-league level before returning to San Diego. He's been on the shelf since June 20 with a right elbow impingement.
