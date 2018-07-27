Mitchell (elbow) pitched a three-inning simulated game Friday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Barring any setback within the next couple days, Mitchell will likely take the mound during a minor-league rehab assignment at some point next week. The right-hander hasn't appeared in a major-league game since June 5, so don't be surprised if he requires a couple starts in the minors before returning from the DL.

