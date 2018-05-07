Mitchell will not make his next scheduled start Thursday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Mitchell was given a quick hook in his previous start after giving up three runs on five hits and three runs in just 2.1 innings. As such, he'll get his turn in the rotation skipped for now. Jordan Lyles will step up to take Thursday's start, though it's unclear if this is a long-term move or simply a short-term switch. The Padres should reveal more information at least after Thursday's contest.