Padres' Bryan Mitchell: To start Monday
Mitchell has been confirmed as Monday's starter against the Rockies, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
Fortunately Mitchell's debut for the Padres will come in San Diego, and not in Coors Field. His big-league numbers for the Yankees were pretty awful, but he notched a 3.25 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 66 strikeouts in 63.2 innings at Triple-A last year, so the Padres are giving him an extended look to see if he can replicate that success in the big-league rotation. In most leagues it would be best to take a wait-and-see approach with Mitchell, but he is a viable option in deep mixers and NL-only formats.
