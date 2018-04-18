Padres' Bryan Mitchell: Tosses quality start Tuesday
Mitchell gave up three runs on five hits and three walks while striking out four over six innings in an extra-inning loss to the Dodgers on Tuesday.
A ninth-inning comeback from his teammates got the righty off the hook for what would have been his third loss of the season. This was the first time Mitchell completed six frames through four starts, and he narrowly qualified for a quality start. The 27-year-old owns an atrocious 7:17 K:BB ratio, and it has resulted in undesirable marks in the ERA (5.03) and WHIP (1.88) departments. Mitchell's next start comes on the road against a potent Arizona lineup on Sunday, making him a hard sell even for those in deeper formats.
