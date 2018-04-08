Mitchell allowed three hits while walking six and striking out one across 5.2 scoreless innings against the Astros on Saturday.

Mitchell managed to hold the Astros scoreless in his start Saturday, but it wasn't dominant or convincing in any way. He induced only three swinging strikes and struggled with his control, walking six in just 5.2 innings. Despite some promising stints in the minor-leagues, his skills have yet to translate to the major-league level as a starter.