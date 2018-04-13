Mitchell (0-2) took the loss against the Giants on Thursday, giving up four runs (three earned) with five walks and two strikeouts in a 7-0 defeat for the Padres.

Mitchell didn't get any help from his offense in the shutout loss but it might not have made a difference anyway as his struggles with his command persisted in this start. Mitchell now has 14 walks against just three strikeouts over his 13.2 innings this season and he simply can't be considered a viable fantasy stream until that trend shows signs of correction.