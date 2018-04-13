Padres' Bryan Mitchell: Wild again in loss to Giants
Mitchell (0-2) took the loss against the Giants on Thursday, giving up four runs (three earned) with five walks and two strikeouts in a 7-0 defeat for the Padres.
Mitchell didn't get any help from his offense in the shutout loss but it might not have made a difference anyway as his struggles with his command persisted in this start. Mitchell now has 14 walks against just three strikeouts over his 13.2 innings this season and he simply can't be considered a viable fantasy stream until that trend shows signs of correction.
More News
-
Padres' Bryan Mitchell: Walks six•
-
Padres' Bryan Mitchell: Allows five to Rockies in loss•
-
Padres' Bryan Mitchell: To start Monday•
-
Padres' Bryan Mitchell: Slated to pitch in minor-league game•
-
Padres' Bryan Mitchell: Could be starting option for Friday•
-
Padres' Bryan Mitchell: Feels fine Sunday•
-
Roto trade values chart
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...
-
Good luck replacing Elvis Andrus
The Elvis Andrus injury exposes just how thin shortstop is, according to Scott White, which...
-
Podcast: Shortstop and closer help
Need an Elvis Andrus replacement or a new closer? We’ll tell you who to add on today’s epi...
-
Waivers: Middleton the guy in LA?
Whether you need a closer or a starter, there are plenty to choose from these days. Chris Towers...
-
Prospects Report: Senzel, Acuna looming
We expect Ronald Acuna to come up this weekend, but will Nick Senzel be joining him in the...
-
Rankings debate: Ohtani up, Happ down
Who is moving up? Who is moving down? Our Fantasy baseball experts debate the biggest risers...