Padres' Buddy Baumann: Back in big leagues
Baumann was recalled from Triple-A El Paso on Monday.
With Kirby Yates (ankle) headed to the DL, the Padres needed another arm for the bullpen. Baumann just missed out on an Opening Day roster spot, so he made for a logical choice to be recalled. The southpaw pitched well in a brief MLB stint last year, posting a 2.55 ERA and a 21:7 K:BB in 17.2 innings pitched.
More News
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
A couple red-hot Giants hitters top Scott White's list of sleeper for Fantasy Week 3 (April...
-
Newcomb looks like an ace; Bogaerts hurt
Heath Cummings discusses Sean Newcomb's strong outing and looks for possible replacements for...
-
Podcast: Early winners and losers
The White Sox are crushing the ball, some young pitchers are looking like breakout candidates...
-
Add Lucchesi, Chirinos, or Pivetta?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a few under-the-radar starting pitchers who had impressive outings...
-
Prospects Report: Hold Flaherty
We've already gotten a taste of one of the top prospects to stash, but who other than Jack...