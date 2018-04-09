Baumann was recalled from Triple-A El Paso on Monday.

With Kirby Yates (ankle) headed to the DL, the Padres needed another arm for the bullpen. Baumann just missed out on an Opening Day roster spot, so he made for a logical choice to be recalled. The southpaw pitched well in a brief MLB stint last year, posting a 2.55 ERA and a 21:7 K:BB in 17.2 innings pitched.