Padres' Buddy Baumann: Continues to dominate
Baumann fired a clean inning while striking out two in Monday's 4-2 win over Arizona.
The 29-year-old has been on a tear since being recalled from the minors Aug. 18, posting a 0.82 ERA with an 11.5 K/9 over 11 innings. Baumann's lofty strikeout rate is especially impressive when you consider his fastball barely touches 90 mph. The southpaw has only notched three holds this season, but his recent success could result in more late-inning opportunities before the season comes to a close.
More News
-
Padres' Buddy Baumann: Recalled from El Paso•
-
Padres' Buddy Baumann: Sent back to minors•
-
Padres' Buddy Baumann: Reinstated from disabled list•
-
Padres' Buddy Baumann: Rehab advanced to Double-A•
-
Padres' Buddy Baumann: Shifted to 60-day DL•
-
Padres' Buddy Baumann: Continues to deal with swelling•
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...
-
Waivers: CarGo saving the best for last
If you wrote off Carlos Gonzalez earlier this year, it's time to take note again, according...
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some less heralded players, including two rookies, make an appearance in this week's sleeper...