Baumann fired a clean inning while striking out two in Monday's 4-2 win over Arizona.

The 29-year-old has been on a tear since being recalled from the minors Aug. 18, posting a 0.82 ERA with an 11.5 K/9 over 11 innings. Baumann's lofty strikeout rate is especially impressive when you consider his fastball barely touches 90 mph. The southpaw has only notched three holds this season, but his recent success could result in more late-inning opportunities before the season comes to a close.