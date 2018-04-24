Baumann was designated for assignment Tuesday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Baumann was removed from the 40-man roster in order to clear space for Eric Lauer and his major-league debut. Baumann has pitched one third of an inning for the Padres so far this season, allowing five runs, two of them earned, and walking a pair of batters.

