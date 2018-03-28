Baumann failed to make the Opening Day roster and will be sent to Triple-A El Paso, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Baumann just missed out on a spot in the Padres' bullpen and will serve as organizational depth moving forward. He appeared in 23 games for the major-league team last season, posting a 2.55 ERA and 2.02 WHIP over 17.2 innings of relief.