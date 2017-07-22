Padres' Buddy Baumann: Reinstated from disabled list
Baumann (shoulder) was activated from the 60-day DL on Saturday.
A shoulder injury has prevented Baumann from throwing a single pitch at the big-league level to this point in the season, but he's been cleared to return following an eight-game rehab assignment. Look for him to work primarily in low-leverage spots initially, but a strong performance and/or trades could allow him to advance into a more prominent spot.
More News
-
Padres' Buddy Baumann: Rehab advanced to Double-A•
-
Padres' Buddy Baumann: Shifted to 60-day DL•
-
Padres' Buddy Baumann: Continues to deal with swelling•
-
Padres' Buddy Baumann: Lands on disabled list•
-
Padres' Buddy Baumann: DL-bound to start year•
-
Padres' Buddy Baumann: Involved in bike accident•
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...