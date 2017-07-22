Baumann (shoulder) was activated from the 60-day DL on Saturday.

A shoulder injury has prevented Baumann from throwing a single pitch at the big-league level to this point in the season, but he's been cleared to return following an eight-game rehab assignment. Look for him to work primarily in low-leverage spots initially, but a strong performance and/or trades could allow him to advance into a more prominent spot.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast