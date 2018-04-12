The Padres optioned Baumann to Triple-A El Paso on Thursday.

Baumann was recalled from Triple-A El Paso on Monday and earned the loss Wednesday by allowing five runs (two earned) while recording only one out. The 30-year-old pitched well during a brief stint in the majors in 2017 and could have another opportunity later this season.

