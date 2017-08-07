Padres' Buddy Baumann: Sent back to minors
Baumann was optioned to Triple-A El Paso on Monday.
Baumann compiled a 2.45 ERA and three strikeouts across 3.2 innings with the Padres before being swapped out for Carter Capps. The 29-year-old could see another opportunity with the big club later in the year if he pitches well at El Paso.
