Baumann was optioned to Triple-A El Paso on Monday.

Baumann compiled a 2.45 ERA and three strikeouts across 3.2 innings with the Padres before being swapped out for Carter Capps. The 29-year-old could see another opportunity with the big club later in the year if he pitches well at El Paso.

