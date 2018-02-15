Baumann is in the mix for one of the Padres' final bullpen slots, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

The 30-year-old has little big-league experience to his name despite his age. That said, he performed well during a 17.2-frame stint in San Diego last season, producing a 2.55 ERA with a 21:7 K:BB. Baumann seems to have a leg up on the host of competitors at this point due to his late season success, but he'll still need to put together a strong Cactus League showing to prove his 2017 campaign wasn't just a fluke.