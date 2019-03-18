Padres' Buddy Reed: Dealing with concussion
Manager Andy Green said Reed is dealing with a "low-grade" concussion, Bill Center of MLB.com reports.
Reed suffered the injury after colliding with a teammate during Sunday's spring game. It's unclear how long the issue will keep Reed sidelined at this point. Once healthy, Reed will likely to report to Triple-A.
