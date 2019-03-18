Manager Andy Green said Reed is dealing with a "low-grade" concussion, Bill Center of MLB.com reports.

Reed suffered the injury after colliding with a teammate during Sunday's spring game. It's unclear how long the issue will keep Reed sidelined at this point. Once healthy, Reed will likely to report to Triple-A.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • aaron-judge-yankees.jpg

    No. 1 Contenders

    Mookie Betts rode a career 2018 to reach rarified Mike Trout territory atop Fantasy drafts....

  • cody-bellinger-7-1400.jpg

    Spring risers and fallers

    Spring risers and fallers? Cody Bellinger, Trea Turner, Gleyber Torres, Ryan McMahon? Scott...

  • MLB: Spring Training-Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners

    Sleepers 2.0

    These 10 sleepers are way too low in the consensus rankings according to Heath Cummings. Snag...