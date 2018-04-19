Padres' Buddy Reed: Exits with oblique issue
Reed injured his left oblique on a swing in Wednesday's game with High-A Lake Elsinore.
Reed was the 48th overall pick in the 2016 draft. The outfield prospect got off to a hot start with the Storm prior to this injury, hitting .415 with three homers and 11 RBI in 13 games played. No word on the injury's severity has come forth, though oblique injuries tend to linger longer than other day-to-day injuries.
