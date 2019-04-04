Reed is listed as healthy at Double-A Amarillo, Mike Rosenbaum of MLB.com reports.

He dealt with a "low-grade" concussion in the middle of March, but is not on the IL to begin the year with the Sod Poodles. Reed has significant upside as a defender and as a base-stealer, but he is unlikely to hit for a high average against advanced pitching.

