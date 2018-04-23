Padres' Buddy Reed: Over oblique issue
Reed (oblique) has started in both of High-A Lake Elsinore's last two games, going 4-for-10 with a home run, three runs and two RBI in those contests.
Reed sustained a left oblique injury in Wednesday's game and departed early, but it was apparently only a minor concern for the outfielder, who missed only two contests. The setback hasn't derailed Reed's hot start to the California League season, as the 22-year-old maintains a .397/.417/.638 slash line and has already produced three home runs and five steals across 60 plate appearances.
