Reed registered a walkoff single as his lone hit in four at-bats for High-A Lake Elsinore in its 7-6 win over Inland Empire on Sunday.

His heroics in the ninth inning aside, Reed's performance was actually one of his more disappointing ones this season, but that merely speaks to the high standard he has established. The toolsy switch hitter has destroyed California League pitching to the tune of a .341/.383/.569 batting line while smacking nine home runs and going 24-for-29 on stolen-base attempts. A promotion to Double-A San Antonio could be imminent for the 23-year-old outfielder.