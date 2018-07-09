Reed was promoted to Double-A San Antonio on Monday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

While his .324/.371/.549 slash line, 12 home runs and 33 steals in 343 plate appearances at High-A are certainly eye-popping, it's worth noting that Reed (23) was old for the California League. He will face a much more appropriate challenge against Double-A pitching. Reed's 70-grade speed and average raw power are not up for debate, but it would be wise to be skeptical of his hit tool's utility against upper-level pitching until he proves otherwise.

