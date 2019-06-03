Padres' C.J. Abrams: Drafted by Padres at No. 6 overall
The Padres have selected Abrams with the sixth overall pick in the 2019 first-year player draft.
Abrams, a rare lefty-hitting shortstop, is the best athlete expected to come off the board on the first day of the draft. With 80-grade speed, a lanky 6-foot-2 frame and long levers, he looks more like a prototypical center fielder than shortstop, and he may indeed end up in center (he has experience there with USA Baseball's 18U National Team). However, he will likely be sent out as a shortstop to see if he can prove to be adequate there. His potential to pace the majors in steals is the top trait dynasty-league managers will care about, but he also has a surprisingly good hit tool for someone with his wingspan. Abrams makes contact at a strong clip, but as with any prep hitter, it's unclear exactly how that will translate against pro pitching. Power is seen as his worst tool right now, but as he adds strength, he could develop into a 15-homer threat.
