Padres' Cal Quantrill: Battling flu
Quantrill is out of action while he recovers from the flu, Bill Center of FriarWire reports.
Manager Jayce Tingler described the ailment as "a 24-hour deal" and implied that Quantrill could throw again soon. The 24-year-old gave up one run in two innings while striking out four in his initial Cactus League appearance.
More News
-
Padres' Cal Quantrill: Taking hill for spring opener•
-
Padres' Cal Quantrill: Won't pitch again this season•
-
Padres' Cal Quantrill: Yields one run in no-decision•
-
Padres' Cal Quantrill: Handed fifth straight loss•
-
Padres' Cal Quantrill: Shelled again in loss•
-
Padres' Cal Quantrill: Hit hard again in loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
Ronald Acuna over Mike Trout is one thing, but Trea Turner over Alex Bregman? Adalberto Mondesi...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts to target
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Draft Segura
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Changing attitudes toward the closer role has made for fewer bankable options at relief pitcher.
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0
A giant gap has formed in the middle of the starting pitcher tiers.
-
Outfield Tiers 2.0
The first five picks in most every draft will be outfielders, and the position is deep throughout.