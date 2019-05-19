Padres' Cal Quantrill: Called up to start Sunday
Quantrill was called up from Triple-A El Paso on Sunday to start against the Pirates.
The Padres continue to be vigilant in providing extra rest days for Chris Paddack and Matt Strahm, prompting Quantrill to be called upon for the spot start. The 23-year-old has performed fairly well in his two major-league starts this season with a 3.60 ERA, 1.60 WHIP and 8:3 K:BB across 10 innings.
